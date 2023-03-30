1 hour ago

The Ghana Film Authority has reacted to claims by popular American filmmaker and actor, Spike Lee, that no one from Ghana’s film industry approached him during his recent visit.

The filmmaker was part of the Creative Arts team that accompanied the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harri during her 3-day visit to Ghana.

In an interview on Asaase Radio, the American movie star while answering questions regarding the Ghanaian film industry said, he never knew there was a thriving film industry in Ghana.

According to him, “I know about Nigeria, and no one has approached me from the film industry in Ghana. I would love to meet people in the film industry but no one has approached me”.

In reaction to Lee’s claims, the Ghana Film Authority in a statement said efforts to meet the actor in Ghana proved futile.

“We have become aware of a circular on the visit of Mr. Spike Lee. As excited as we were to hear this news after he landed on air, the Authority’s CEO was on her way to meet Mr. Lee to reiterate the positioning when the Authority was informed that his schedule was busy for the evening”.

Ghana Film Authority through its statement urged organizers of such trips to inform the necessary agencies to ensure that Ghana takes full advantage of all opportunities for the benefit of all.

Read the full statement below

The National film authority has for the past 3 years worked assiduously to position Ghana as a film and content destination and called on the world to shoot in Ghana.

The CEO of the Authority recently returned from a round table during the recent Oscar week to meet Industry to explore this very positioning…

We have become aware of a circular on the visit of Mr. Spike Lee. As excited as we were to hear this news after he landed on air, the Authority’s CEO was on her way to meet Mr. Lee to reiterate the positioning when the Authority was informed that his schedule was busy for the evening…

Given the circumstances, the Authority relayed a good will message from the CEO reiterating Ghana’s welcome and particularly the film industry and expressed our desire to commence a conversation.

We use the opportunity to call on all organizers of such trips to inform the necessary agencies to ensure that Ghana takes full advantage of all opportunities for the benefit of all.

Source: citifmonline