51 minutes ago

Crystal Palace and Ghana International Jordan Ayew scored in last night's defeat to Manchester United in the English Premier League but what he thought was the equalizer was overturned by a fractional VAR decision.

Manchester took the lead on the stroke of half time in a match played at the Selhurst Park on Thursday evening.

The home side Crystal Palace upped the ante and thought they had equalized through Jordan Ayew only for the VAR to rule Ayew toes was offside.

An animated Jordan Ayew has hit out at the outrageous decision by the VAR to disallow that goal for offside.

Speaking post game the striker said they were unlucky but refused to comment on the VAR decision.

"I’d just say we’re unlucky at the moment. I’m not going to comment on it [the decision]," he told BT Sport.

"Everyone saw it. It happens in football. At the moment we’re a bit unlucky but we’ll just keep pushing, keep working hard and things will turn."

Goals from Anthony Martial and soon to be knighted Marcus Rashford ensured Manchester United's top 4 hopes remain alive.

The Eagles have struggled since the return of the league will on Monday play Wolves at the Molineux.