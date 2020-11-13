2 hours ago

Aduana Stars will host Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League opener on Saturday at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

It will be the first time football has been played in the domestic league since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic forced the Ghana Football Association to abandon the 2019/2020 league season.

"It will never happen for Hearts of Oak to grind results at Dormaa. We will beat them hands down without fear or favor," he told Light FM.

"We have prepared very well for this season and surely will achieve our target of winning the league. That's our main priority."

"Elvis Opoku's exclusion from our squad this season won't affect us in any way. We equally have good players to replace him."

"We are still in talks for my contract renewal and hopefully will see what happens."

Matches between the two sides at Dormaa have always been a crowed puller and a keenly contested one. Statistics have shown that Aduana Sars versus Hearts of Oak games is one of the most viewed ties in the domestic calendar but this time the stadium will only accommodate only 25% spectators.