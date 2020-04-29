2 hours ago

Former president John Dramani Mahama has weighed in on the debate that the Akufo-Addo government has abandoned most infrastructural projects started by the previous government.

The assertion by the opposition follows the promise made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to construct 88 new district hospitals and six new regional hospitals within a year.

President Akufo-Addo said that this is a major investment his government has taken within the country’s healthcare infrastructure and it is by far the largest in the history of the nation.

“There are 88 districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have five infectious disease control centres dotted across the country, and we do not have enough testing and isolation centers for diseases like COVD-19. We must do something urgently about this,” Akufo-Addo stated during his eighth Coronavirus address to the nation broadcasted on TV.

Members of the opposition have questioned the possibility of the project within a short time adding that government is taking advantage of the Coronavirus pandemic to retain the seat of governance.

But the erstwhile president, John Mahama, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will complete all projects which have come to a standstill if they win the 2020 polls.

“Many of our abandoned projects would have been completed by now and open to the public. We are still very committed to completing all the projects we were working on which have come to a standstill.” He wrote on Twitter.

Attaching his tweet with a video where he spoke about abandoned projects, in October 2018, he said; “All the roads I remember we were working on have come to a standstill. All the e-blocks community day schools have come to a standstill. All the electricity projects we were extending power to communities have come to a standstill. All the water projects we were providing water to communities have come to a standstill. All the hospitals we were building have come to a standstill.

Mahama added, “And if you look at the history of Ghana, it is only when the NDC is in power that yu see rapid progress in development and peace and stability in the country.”

