39 minutes ago

General Manager for Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore says the club will do all they can on Sunday to get all the three points from Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak will on Sunday cross swords with Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the match day six encounter with Asante Kotoko.

"We will meet on Sunday and for our preparation, anything that we need to do will be done, we will make sure we do our best and leave the rest to God, he told FOX FM.

He added that the biggest motivation for the players is the pride to play for Hearts of Oak which will surge them on to victory.

“I know that the biggest motivation for a Hearts of Oak player is to wear the jersey, after all we've got the best Jersey in Africa, not even in Ghana, but on top of that we have a special package for the boys but that is for in-house discussion", he added.

A resurgent Hearts of Oak who have resurrected from their early season slump after losing their first two matches are unbeaten in their last three games.

While Asante Kotoko who recorded two wins in their first two games got their first win in three games in last Sunday's win over Ebusua Dwarfs.