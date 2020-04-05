1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak has been without an assistant coach for most part of the season since the departure of then head coach Kim Grant.

After the sacking of the former Ghana International, his assistant Edward Nii Odoom stepped into his shoes as an interim coach before being named as the substantive coach.

But Odoom has been left to his fate without a proper assistant coach to help him prepare for and during games.

That may soon be about to change per the Chief Executive Officer of the Club Frederick Moore as the club hierarchy is working vehemently to get head coach Edward Odoom an assistant coach who an help lessen the burden on him.

Frederick Moore has assured the Hearts of Oak faithfuls that they will soon strengthen the technical department with a credible assistant coach who can lend support to Edward Nii Odoom.

“Assistant coach we will get one, we will get one very soon, adding that; we want to make sure that we get the best assistant coach that we can have so the board will not be in a rush to appointing anybody."

“The head coach is aware of the work that is going on behind the scene to get him the best support that he can get.” he told Accra based Asempa FM.

Hearts of Oak have had a mixed season showing a lot of promise but have delivered very little on the pitch.

The Ghana Premier League season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic which has crippled the world.