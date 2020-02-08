51 minutes ago

Legon Cities managed to secure a point in their game against neighbours Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stradium in a game that was defined by two penalty goals.

Coach of the away side speaking post game Goran Barjaktarevic says that his side keep improving with each passing game and they are much fitter than the beginning of the season.

"My team is much fitter than the beginning of the season. We are always giving our best to improve. We will get there with time."

"We will prepare to win the next game. No coach prepares to lose a game. We will give our 100% performance against the next opponent. We will go all out."

Goran says that his boys wanted all three points but that did not happen and that it was an improved performance on their last game.

"My players wanted to win. They gave everything. Inter Allies were compact at the back. They were solid. We would have been happy for a three points."

"We gave a much better performance than the Elmina Sharks game last Wednesday. We gave a performance to get the three points but just unfortunate we couldn't get the win. I will take the 1-1 draw." he concluded.