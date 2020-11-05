1 hour ago

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has opened the floodgates for players of Ghanaian descent who are ready and willing to play for the country.

He says that the GFA will naturalize any Ghanaian who is ready to play for the nation as the national team is for every Ghanaian in the world and not limited to persons who reside in Ghana.

According to Kurt Okraku they are scouring the world for Ghanaian players who want to play for the national team and has the right talent to represent Ghana.

In the last few months the likes of Alexander Djiku, Tariq Fosu have played for Ghana while German born winger Jamie Leweling has also been handed call-up.

Meanwhile talks are underway with some players like Tariq Lamptey, Derrick Luckassen, Brian Brobbey and others to switch nationality to play for Ghana despite playing for various youth national teams in Europe.

"The national teams are for Ghanaians, It doesn't mean only those who reside in Ghana alone but for every Ghanaian across the world for which reason it will be suicidal for us not to search everywhere in the world to find the right talents for Ghana. If we find the talent and the coach is please we need to bring that talent," he told Hello FM.

"We are working closely at every big talent you may have seen on your screens and those you have not. But we must also understand the atmosphere around some of those players. Some are classified.

Someone like Tariq Lamptey we have been speaking to his family to make sure that having identified him as a top talent we will bring him to represent our county. In the same vein, other people are also talking to him and his family to represent another country."

"It doesn't come so quick and easy. We are following every top Ghanaian talent you may have seen on your screens and those you may not have seen.

I have not seen Jamie before but he's coming for us to take a go at him from close range so we are leaving no stone unturned."

"We have immediate battles to win and then of the future and we need to take care of both battles. And the players the coach believes will represent our interest for the immediate battle are the ones he's inviting," he added.