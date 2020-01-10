1 hour ago

Ashantigold midfielder Amos Addai has urged fans of the Obuasi based club to troop to the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday as they play against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League match day three clash.

The player has assured supporters of the club that they will add Techiman Eleven Wonders to their victims after winning their opening two games against the two newly promoted side King Faisal and Great Olympics.

The miners opened their season with a three nil humbling of Great Olympics before beating King Faisal by a lone goal.

In a pre-match press conference, Ashanti Gold midfielder Amos Addai says they will beat the Techiman based side to ensure their 100% is intact.

“We assure our fans that this Sunday, we will make them happy with a victory against Eleven Wonders”, Amos Addai.

He further noted that Ashanti Gold has been preparing very well since Monday and is ready for the challenge of their opponent.

“First of all, we have six points from two games, it is because we were very prepared for the season. This is our third match, we have prepared really well. Starting from Monday till today Friday", the midfielder said.

Ashgold will play Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday 12th January at 3pm in the match day three encounter.