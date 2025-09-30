1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira West, Rudolf Amoako-Gyampah has called on members of the New Patriotic Party in the Central Region and across the country, to rally behind former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and elect him as the party's Presidential Candidate for the 2028 elections.

Speaking at Twifo Praso on Monday, during a campaign tour of Dr. Bawumia in Central Region, the MP said it will be counter productive for the NPP to change Dr. Bawumia as its Flagbearer in the next election and being in a new face, having already marketed the former Vice President to Ghanaians

"If we really want victory in 2028, then we have to push someone we have already marketed to Ghanaians, who had 41% when we presented him for the first time," the MP said.

"If we drop such a person who has been marketed already and go in for unknown face, then as a party we are not serious for victory."

Taking inspiration from the historic trend of the NPP and other political parties keeping faith in candidates, the MP urged the rank and file of the NPP to continue to rally behind the former Vice President.

"My plea to all party stakeholders is that let us continue to have faith in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a humble man, blessed with vision and leadership qualities"