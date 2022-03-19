2 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality, Madam Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, has warned illegal miners within her Municipality to desist from the practice or face the law.

Her warning came after the Municipal Security Council raided the hideout of illegal miners at Bamiako, a village in the Municipality.

The exercise resulted in the arrest of four Chinese, Li Hung Zhi, Bao Lin, Qianxi Uuana, Zhang Xia, and Kweku Zak, and a Ghanaian who are currently in police custody for investigations.

Two pump machines and one Chanfan machine were retrieved and sent to the Axim Divisional Police Command.

Madam Amoah said the government had made provisions for community mining, and that whoever desired to mine should follow due processes by seeking a permit from the authorities.

According to her, the northern part of the Municipality had also recorded the activities of illegal miners.

“We will not spare anyone who has an interest in destroying our water bodies, such perpetrators will face the full rigours of the law,” she emphasized