48 minutes ago

AshantiGold forward Seth Osei says his side are motivated to beat Accra Hearts of Oak when they meet in the MTN FA Cup final game.

The phobians are on their way to a historic domestic double with the only stumbling block being the miners who want to win a title for themselves in what has been a dismal season.

Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa FM, Seth Osei admits that Hearts of Oak is a difficult team but they will do whatever it takes to win the trophy.

“Hearts of oak is a tough team to beat ,but this time we will go all out to beat them and win the trophy”, he said.

“We are motivated to beat hearts of oak, so we will go with our game plan and stop them on Sunday.”

The Accra Sports stadium will host the final of the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup on Sunday, August 08, 2021.

The knockout tournament which is Ghana’s oldest football competition will pit two of the nation’s finest teams against each other.

Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak – who holds the record as the most successful club in the history of the FA Cup with 10 titles will come up against 1993 champions AshantiGold SC from Obuasi.

The FA Cup final is returning to the capital for the first time in seven years following the decision of the Ghana Football Association to rotate the venues for the final matches.

The last final that was held at the Accra Sports stadium was in 2014 when Asante Kotoko beat Inter Allies 2-1 to win a record eighth FA Cup title.

The match between Accra Hearts of Oak and AshantiGold SC, scheduled for 3pm will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa 247.