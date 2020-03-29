1 hour ago

Event organizer and entertainment critic George Nii Armah Quaye has said that if the coronavirus situation in Ghana does not improve by the end of April, 2020, Ghanaians are obviously going to face some severe hardships.

Speaking in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra, the event organizer said, “By end of April if it doesn’t get better, we’ll all suffer. The economy will go down and we will all take a big hit.”

According to him, if the coronavirus spreads a lot more in the country, the government will have to take drastic measures just like it’s happening in Italy and UK and this could affect the ordinary Ghanaian.

He cited that, traders who have to sell to survive can be hit most and the effect will be felt by their families which would be sad. “What will someone who sells onions and makes a profit of 5 cedis daily do when we place a total lockdown for over a month? They cannot pay their rent and other utility bills and they’ll be badly affected,” he said.

