1 hour ago

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has pledged its unflinching support to the government in the ongoing national fight against the novel Coronavirus, even though the lockdown they advocated some 21 days ago, has been lifted by President Akufo-Addo.

The Association made the pledge when they met with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House at his invitation to pick their thoughts and concerns over government's approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a brief remark, Dr. Frank Ankobea, President of the Ghana Medical Association, observed that the association recognises the difficult situation the country finds itself in but remains loyal and fully committed to the national agenda to trace, test and treat COVID-19 patients as well as to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

"We are so happy that you invited us this morning to discuss the pertinent issues. All we need to do is to pledge our support to government that we are going to continue with you, we are going to fight till this virus is eliminated from Ghana," the GMA President, Dr Ankobea said.

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo in his remarks noted that his administration was compelled to lift the restriction on movement in Greater Accra, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi because consistently, test results over the last three weeks have remained constant in terms of infection rate, death rate, persons who are moderately ill, amongst others.

"It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions," President Akufo-Addo said.

"As President of this country, I cannot also ignore the impact that this lockdown is having on several constituencies of our country, specifically those who are a very important part of the Ghanaian equation, the people who live, if you like, 'hand-to-mouth,' informal workers who need to have a day out in the market one form or the other for their families, who are having a lot of difficulty," President Akufo-Addo added.

Classfmonline