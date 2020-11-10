1 hour ago

Former New Edubiase defender Polo Nartey plays for Burkina Faso side Salitas and have been drawn to face Ghanaian side Ashantigold in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghanaian full back says he was elated when his side were paired to play against Ashantigold and is confident they will triumph over the miners.

Ashantigold will play at home in the first leg which is scheduled to be played between 27-29 November 2020 while the second leg will also come off in Burkina Faso between 4-6 December 2020.

The winner of the tie will face the winner of the game between Sudanese side Alamal Atbara and KVZ Sports Club of Zanzibar in the first round of the competition

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based ASHH FM, from his base in Burkina Faso he says Ashgold is a good side but they have what it takes to eliminate the.

"I started playing for New Edubease Fc from the division one in 2009

I am a left-footed player and currently wearing number 25 jersey at Saletas Fc

This is my first year in this team but I have a lot of experience in this league"

"I was very happy when I heard we are going to play against Ashgold

I know Ghanaians to be the best when it comes to football, they play good football and we also play good football too so it will be very exciting and interesting playing with a team from Ghana in the shape of Ashanti Gold"

Nartey says he is yet to brief the technical directors and his teammates how Ashantigold play like as the draw was done on Monday.

"We just got the news yesterday so my teammates and my technical directors are yet to ask me anything about Ashgold

I have known Ashgold to be one of the best teams when I was in Ghana but for now, I don't know their players and the team"

"we have played 10 games so far and we have scored About 15 goals and am not sure of the goals conceded

We have good players like Nino who wears our number 10, Rashid Kulebale who wears 25 Jersey Barry who wears 5 jersey"he added.