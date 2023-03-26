2 hours ago

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has wished the US Vice President Kamala Harris a pleasant stay in the country.

The US Vice President is on a weeklong visit to some selected Africa countries was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) by the Vice President Bawumia on Sunday March 26, 2023.

However, she is expected to stay in Ghana for three days.

“This afternoon, I welcomed the United States, H.E Kamala Harris to Ghana.

“She is on a week-long trip to Africa and will be in Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, to deepen the US-Africa relationship focusing on economic development, climate change, food security, and a rising youth population,” the Vice President Bawumia indicated in a tweet on March 26, 2023.

He continued: “I wish Harris and her team a pleasant and fruitful stay.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has announced road traffic arrangements to be observed within Accra and Cape Coast for Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Ghana from 26th to 29th March 2023.

The Police in a statement mentioned the affected areas and the time the public should expect intermittent roadblocks during the visit of the US Vice President.

“As part of the security arrangements in connection with the official state visit to the Republic of Ghana by H. E. Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States of America, the general public is respectfully being asked to take note of the following traffic arrangements in Accra and Cape Coast from 26th to 29th March 2023.

“In light of the above traffic arrangements, motorists are kindly being asked to cooperate with the Police and advised to use alternative routes wherever possible, to ensure effective traffic management as we demonstrate our convivial hospitality in line with our tradition and culture towards our guests,” Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah Akrofi indicated.

He continued: “We would also like to indicate that Police officers would be detailed along the roads mentioned and at other vantage points to assist the public during the entire period. We apologise to the public for any inconvenience caused by these arrangements.”