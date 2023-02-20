5 hours ago

The Minority caucus in Parliament is pushing for a secret balloting for the approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial nominees.

The MPs said they will not subscribe to a consensus voting of new ministers after they had been vetted by the Appointments Committee.

Speaking to the press prior to the vetting of the new ministers on Monday, Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said, “the Minority will not subscribe to a consensus vote at the level of the Appointments Committee. We will ensure that the matter is brought before the full House for a vote to be taken in secret”.

Dr. Forson noted that the Minority will partake in the vetting to scrutinise the process adding that they will not spare any efforts to protect the public purse.

“We in the Minority wish to make it clear that we remain committed to ensuring greater scrutiny and will spare no effort to protect the public purse. In line with this, we are taking part in the vetting process so that at the very minimum, we can scrutinise the President’s decision in bringing up those nominees,” the Minority Leader indicated.

The Minority Leader also called for the immediate reduction in the number of ministers from 86 to 65.

“We are calling for the following:

1. The immediate reduction in the number of Ministers from

the current 86 to 65

2. The merger of Ministries. For example,

i. Information and Communication

ii. Transport and Railways

iii. Chieftaincy and Tourism

iv. Sanitation and Local government

3. The immediate reduction in the number of political

appointees at the Office of the President.”

The vetting of the new ministers commenced on Monday, February 20, 2023.

The new ministers include KT Hammond, Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, MP for Nhyiaeso and former head of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah, who has been nominated as a Deputy Trade Minister.

MP for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong has also been nominated to head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture while MP for Akwapim South OB Amoah has been picked as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng will also oversee the affairs of the Chieftaincy Ministry.

The rest are OB Amoah, the MP for Akwapim South now Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, MP for Karaga now Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

The Adansi Asokwa MP will replace Alan Kyerematen who resigned to pursue his presidential ambitions.

Bryan Acheampong will also replace the former Ministry of Food and Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto who also resigned to pursue his presidential vision.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had earlier directed the Minority Caucus in Parliament not to approve President Nana Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial nominees.

Source: citifmonline