Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak supporters, Kobby Jones says the supporters of the club will not allow beleaguered head coach Slavko Matic to handle their crunch league clash against Asante Kotoko.

Supporters of the club are agitated that they lost the Ga Mashie derby to rivals Great Olympics on Wednesday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts have lost back-to-back games in the league against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics and have also crashed out of the MTN FA Cup a competition they have won consecutively the last two seasons.

They have accused the Serbian coach of sacking all the experienced players like Mohammed Alhassan and Fatawu Mohammed from the club and living inexperienced players.

Kobby Jones who speaks for the club's supporters wing revealed that like they sacked Eyal Lachman from the training grounds in the past same will happen as they do not need the Serbian trainer at the club.

He even hinted that the supporters will not allow the Serbian gaffer hold training at the club's Pobiman training center.

"We will not allow Matic to lead Hearts of Oak to play against Asante Kotoko," he said on Asempa FM.

"We the supporters will help Odoom play the Kotoko match instead of Matic"

"He is from Serbia and if anything happens, he will leave but we will endure the pain.

"He has sacked all the senior players and now the team is failing to perform. We will not allow that to happen," he added.

Hearts of Oak are currently sixth with twenty-eight points, two points behind fourth-placed Bibiani Gold Stars, after nineteen games.