6 hours ago

The Government will not be responsible for Ghanaian nationals turning down evacuation from Ukraine to Ghana, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said.

The Ministry, in a statement, said “the government will only evacuate Ghanaian nationals who are willing to avail themselves for the evacuation exercise.”

There have been reports that some Ghanaians in Ukraine are turning down evacuation options from the government.

In a meeting with relatives of Ghanaian nationals in Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey thus urged relatives of Ghanaians in and around Ukraine “to encourage them to take advantage of this evacuation exercise to return to Ghana.”

The statement said the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is in Hungary to gather details on the plight of Ghanaians fleeing the war.

It said 41 Ghanaian nationals have so been evacuated from Ukraine.

With the closure of Ukraine’s airspace, the options available to Ghanaians have been countries such as Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

The Government has expressed its willingness to evacuate all Ghanaian citizens in a coordinated manner.

Source: citifmonline