31 minutes ago

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum says that the GFA will not beg any player to represent the nation.

Ghana booked their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the expense of perennial rivals Nigeria on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium via the away goal rule.

Salisu Mohammed has been chased by Ghana since time immemorial by various Black Stars coaches but the Southampton defender has resolved not to play for Ghana.

Some supporters of the Black Stars have warned the GFA to stay away from the Southampton rebel now that the team has qualified for the mundial as he believes he is better than the country.

He is not the only player Ghana have been pursuing with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariqe Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah among others on the radar of the West African nation.

Speaking in an interview, the GFA spokesperson says that they will not beg any player to play for Ghana.

“Whoever is eligible to play for Ghana will be given the opportunity. I don’t think we need to beg players to play or represent the country at the international level," he told GhOne TV.

He stressed that Ghanaian players born abroad who are willing to play for Ghana will be afforded that opportunity as it has been the practise since time imemorial.

“We have given many players the chance and it dates back to Kim Grant, Tony Baffoe and Otto Addo who were not all born in Ghana. So whoever is willing will be given the opportunity.”