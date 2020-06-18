55 minutes ago

The Communications Directorate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has cautioned its members to desist from the highly touted Accra-based FM station, Asaase Radio 99.5.

According to the NDC's Chief Communicator, Sammy Gyamfi, the newly established radio station is owned by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a strongman within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a nephew to President Akufo-Addo, which reason the umbrella party will not fall for the fake neutrality and credibility they seek to achieve.

"All NDC communicators, officials, members of Parliament and Ex-appointees are advised to abstain from appearing on Asaase Radio (99.5), which is owned by the nephew and chief henchman of President Akufo Addo, Gabby Otchere Darko.", he said.

He cited the shutdown of Radio Gold and other pro-NDC radio stations by 'vindictive and intolerant Akufo Addo government', as the basis with which the party has taken stance to abstain from appearing on the newly Accra-based media outlet.

"The party has taken a decision to abstain from appearing on this station given how Radio Gold and other Pro-NDC stations have been shut down by the vindictive and intolerant Akufo Addo government.", Sammy indicated.

He posited that, the owners and promoters of Asaase Radio have evil agenda against the NDC and thereby advised all members not to give in their voices, image and moral support to the station.

"All NDC members are advised to decline invitations and interviews from this station (Asaase Radio). We are aware of the evil agenda of the owners and promoters of the station against the NDC. Let’s not lend our voices, image and moral support to this station. Let’s not shoot ourselves in the foot by giving them the fake neutrality and credibility they are desperately seeking.", he posited.

Asaase Radio 99.5 is Accra's latest addition to commercial radio in the country; and it is undoubtedly, the talk-of-the-town FM station at the moment. They are sloganed ‘the voice of our land’, and commenced fully operational with formal programming on Monday 15th, June, 2020.