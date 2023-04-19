2 hours ago

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has stated that the revenue mobilization team of the company will disconnect companies and homes owing the ECG in the final lap of its exercise without consideration.

According to him, the public is fully aware of the exercise and that the team will not negotiate with any entity before disconnecting.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Face to Face programme, Mr. Dubik Mahama reiterated that the company has given its debtors enough grace period.

“This is the last week of the exercise, nobody is taking excuses, if you haven’t paid, the conversation has gone on for far too long. Anybody who doesn’t pay will be off the grid. The warnings started on March 20. Before we started, there was a countdown. Does that mean that you don’t take us seriously? The funny thing is when you take them off the grid, they find money to pay. That is when they realise that ECG is actually cheap,” he cautioned.

Mr. Dubik Mahama added that he will not succumb to any pressure from some people in authority to compel him put a stop to the revenue mobilization exercise.

“I have been given a mandate and I’m delivering to its fullest. I have been given the fullest support. Fantastic support from my Minister of Energy [Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh]. Fantastic support from my board, I have to doff my hats out to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. My family they love me for what I’m doing. they [family] don’t even have the moral rights to beg on behalf of anybody owing us,” the Managing Director of ECG indicated.

Source: citifmonline