2 hours ago

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says the outgoing leadership of the party in Parliament will not be sidelined in the party’s activities ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to him, the old executives have key qualities the party will need to win power in the next polls.

The NDC earlier this week reshuffled its leadership in Parliament replacing Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

The decision has received some backlash as several NDC MPs including MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed have described the leadership changes as undemocratic.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah noted that though the decision may not be popular, it is in the best interest of the party.

“We are taking this decision not because it doesn’t hurt us. All persons involved are very good friends of mine, but we have to take a decision because it’s a leadership responsibility imposed on us. And we cannot fail the nation, so wherever anybody’s talent comes in need, we will fall on that person and assign him the duty to discharge. For those who are going out of the front line of our Parliamentary leadership, it doesn’t mean that is the end of them. We may need them in other capacities, and we will go for them to perform those duties,” Mr. Asiedu Nketiah noted.

Some 44 MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party. The 44 members believe the decision by the party is unfair and unpopular.

However, some 77 MPs have also reportedly signed a different petition to endorse the decision of the party.

Source: citifmonline