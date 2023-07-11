2 hours ago

The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, says the government will not conform to any attempt to put pressure on Ghanaian society to accept the infiltration of obnoxious, obscene sexual perversion being championed by a group as human rights issues.

According to the Deputy Minister of Education, the proponents of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill remain resolute in preserving the dignity and sanctity of Ghanaian values and culture, despite threats from investors and promoters of LGBTQ+.

In an interview with Citi News after commissioning a library complex constructed by philanthropist Samuel Bekoe for the people of Sakyiama near Adeiso, Rev. Fordjour expressed his optimism that all members of parliament, together with the speaker, will unanimously pass the bill into law to protect the future generation of this country from extinction.

“LGBTQ+ and matters arising is something that we all need to be resolute about. It is about protecting our future generations. You and I are here today because our grandfathers and fathers made the decision to procreate, that a man will marry a woman and a woman will marry a man, and that is why they gave birth to us and why we are giving birth. And our grandchildren are expected to also reproduce.”

“It is an early attempt to put pressure on our society to accept the infiltration of the obnoxious, obscene sexual perversion tendencies that people ascribe as human rights. These are not human rights, so they need help, and we are willing to help them,” he stated.

Rev. Fordjour, who commended Mr. Bekoe for providing students in the deprived community with the library facility, also called on Ghanaians to vote against any party that will politicize the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy and education in the country.

For his part, Mr. Bekoe, who noted the importance of the facility to the education of children in the deprived community, urged the community to take full advantage of the facility to improve their reading ability.

“The importance of a library in any community cannot be overstated, and I urge the students to take advantage of the library for their endeavors,” he added.

Source: citifmonline