3 hours ago

Frederick Acheampong, the Chairman of the Black Meteors Management Committee, has identified weak defense as the main reason for the team's disappointing performance at the U23 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

The team's defensive lapses led to their early exit from the ongoing tournament in North Africa.

Despite showing promise in front of goal, Ghana's defense struggled, conceding eight goals in three matches, ultimately ending their hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

“During the qualifiers, one department we had so much hope in was our defence. We conceded two goals from four games in the qualifiers so it appeared as though that was the strongest of our departments but when we arrived at the tournament there were changes,” Acheampong told 3FM on Sports Ultras

“Alex Opoku couldn’t turn out for the tournament and coaches had to make changes, and our most robust department became our weakest and we conceded eight goals in three matches, which is not good enough,” he added.

Acheampong revealed that during the qualifiers, the team had great confidence in their defense, conceding only two goals in four games.

However, due to changes in the squad, especially the absence of Alex Opoku, the defense became the weakest link, leading to the high number of goals conceded in Morocco.

The Black Meteors' dreams of Olympic Games qualification were dashed after they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Guinea in their final Group A game.

The team needed a victory to advance to the semifinals but had to settle for a draw, resulting in their early elimination from the tournament.

During the match, Emmanuel Yeboah scored in the first half, but Guinea's captain, Ibrahim Fofona, equalized with a beautiful volley in the second half, preventing Ghana from progressing further.

As the team exits the tournament at the group stage, they will have to regroup and work on their defensive solidity to avoid similar disappointments in future competitions.