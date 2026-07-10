Weak waste infrastructure fuelling illegal dumping – Siaw Agyepong

Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, has called for stricter enforcement of sanitation bylaws, saying Ghana’s efforts to improve cleanliness will only succeed if authorities crack down on illegal waste disposal.

His comment comes on the back of the directive by President John Dramani Mahama for the public to embark on a two-day national cleaning exercise following the June 29, 2026, flood that affected major parts of the capital, Accra, and other parts of the country.

Executive Branch

Speaking during the first day of the National Cleaning Exercise on Friday, July 10, 2026, Mr Siaw Agyepong said the nationwide campaign should be accompanied by stronger enforcement to ensure people comply with existing sanitation regulations.

“It must be enforced; the laws must be enforced,” he said.

“We are going to support the government to ensure the enforcement of bylaws, to ensure that people do the right thing.”

Mr Siaw Agyepong said illegal dumping at designated waste collection points remained a major challenge, attributing the problem to weak enforcement and poor management at some collection sites.

He explained that waste generated by market traders should be deposited in designated containers, while commercial tricycle operators, popularly known as ‘aboboyaa’ operators, should transport refuse to transfer stations instead of dumping it at market collection points.

“The aboboyaa people come and dump here, and then they collect money. They are not supposed to dump here; they are supposed to go to a transfer station,” he said.

He alleged that some container attendants collect money from waste transporters and allow the illegal practice to continue, urging metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to strengthen supervision.

“What do you expect the assembly to do? Immediately, the assembly must ensure that the container attendant… only the market people bring their waste here. Apart from them, nobody should bring waste here,” he said.

Mr Siaw Agyepong also commended President John Dramani Mahama for launching the National Cleaning Exercise, describing it as a demonstration of leadership in tackling sanitation challenges.

“Every country is the leader that leads, and then sanitation helps,” he said. “President Mahama is leading a very good cause, and we have to appreciate him for the bold step of leadership.”

He added that the president’s plan to revive waste transfer stations would help improve the country’s waste management system but stressed that infrastructure alone would not solve the problem without consistent enforcement of sanitation laws.