4 hours ago

In the realm of African football, the most prestigious club competition has increasingly become the domain of the wealthiest teams.

While it is widely acknowledged that money is not a guarantee of success, the financial aspect has gained significant prominence in recent times.

In light of this trend, Abdul Salam Yakubu, the President of New Edubiase, has issued a word of caution to Ghanaian clubs with limited financial resources, advising them to abandon hopes of making a meaningful impact in any of Africa's inter-club competitions.

Yakubu firmly believes that clubs without a substantial sum of $3 million at their disposal, accompanied by a sustainable source of income, will struggle to make any headway in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.

Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, Yakubu stated, "If a Ghanaian club aspires to make a significant impact in an African competition, it is essential to have a minimum of $3 million. Without that financial backing, it is best to abandon the idea."

The cautionary statement highlights the increasing financial demands and disparities within African football, where the gap between financially endowed clubs and those with more limited resources continues to widen.

As African club competitions evolve and intensify, the ability to secure substantial financial resources becomes a critical factor in achieving success. However, it is important to acknowledge that financial power alone does not guarantee triumph on the field, as football remains a sport that can surprise and defy expectations.

Nevertheless, Yakubu's warning serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by clubs operating with restricted budgets, underlining the need for sustainable financial structures and support to compete at the highest level in African football.

Ghanaian clubs have struggled to make any impact in African inter-club competitions recently with a lack of funds are key distraction.