The wearing of face masks as a preventive measure by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has taken a fashionable trend in the country.

The use of the traditional surgical masks and other prescribed masked by WHO is fading off with the use of African prints, samples of uniforms and other branded and designed masks with logos being used as face masks to help in the fight against the virus.

The Ghana News Agency has observed that some people have specially designed face masks to complete their dress combinations.

It also observed that some political party logos and school logos had been embossed on some face masks.

Madam Alice Annor a face mask seller in Ashaiman, said they have designed the masks with African prints and other materials to meet the need and the supply of face masks to all.

She said the masks costs GHC 5 each and the patronage was good.

She said customers selected their preferred designs and colours adding that she has been been making sales for the past two weeks.

Madam Beatrice Gafa, a seamstress, said the combination of the face mask with the dress often makes the dressing complete.

She said the use of the surgical masks, N95 and other prescribed masks did not complement the dress code, hence the request by customers for such accessories more so the original masks were also not easily accessible.

Some traders within the Ashaiman market said the masks made with cloth was easier to manage because they could wash it overnight and make use of it the next day as compared to the prescribed ones.

Others also said it os easier to breath in it and did not make them look like patients in the hospital or health workers.