2 hours ago

The Berekum Traditional Council has given an explanation as to why the Dormaahene and Chairperson of the Bono Regional House of Chief, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II, was told not to attend the funeral rites of the late Berekumhene, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, which was held on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

According to the council, the Dormaahene and the other chiefs under the Bono Regional House of Chief were scheduled to attend the funeral rites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, but their chairman refused to attend the funeral that day.

Speaking in an interview with Angel TV on the grounds of the funeral, the Omanhene Park in Berekum, on November 23, Okyeame Ofori, a linguist of the Berekum Traditional Council, said that the Dormaahene told the council that he cannot travel on Wednesday because it was a bad day.

He added that the Dormaahene rather chose to attend the funeral on Thursday, the same day the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was scheduled to be at the funeral.

He said that the council then told Nana Agyemang Badu II that he should not attend the funeral at all if he would not come on Wednesday.

“We scheduled yesterday (Wednesday) for the chiefs of Bono and Ahafo to attend the funeral… but the Dormaahene told us that Wednesday was a bad day so he does not travel, so he would come today (Thursday).

“We told him that we have told the whole world of the schedule of the funeral and so we can’t amend it. And so, if he cannot make it on Wednesday he shouldn’t come today. Our chiefs went to speak to him about this,” he narrated in Twi.

The Okyeame also said that another reason the Dormaahene could not attend the funeral on Thursday was because the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was scheduled to be at the funeral on that day and there were fears of clashes because of the rivalry between the Dormaahene and the Asantehene.

He added that the Dormaahene would also not have been recognised when the Otumfuo sits in state and the Berekum Traditional Council did not want to embarrass him because he was a paramount chief and the leader of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

The linguist, however, stated that he is not aware of the legal action that was reportedly taken against the Dormaahene by the Berekum Traditional Council.

Background:

The Sunyani High Court reportedly issued an injunction preventing Nana Agyemang Badu II, from participating in the burial rites of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.

The court's decision follows a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.

Sources suggested that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.

Meanwhile, speaking on the matter in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Dormaahene indicated that he was advised against attending the funeral by the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy.

He said that even though he is not disturbed about what happened, he would never forget it.

“The Minister for National Security called me; the Minister for Chieftaincy called me and when I listened to what they were saying I was amused and at the same time sad.

“But I am not disturbed by this because I'm the one who was going to honour the Berekumhene … I have nothing to say regarding what has happened. But I would forever remember what has happened.. one day, I would become important to the people of Berekum,” he said in Twi.

Source: Ghanaweb