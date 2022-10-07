1 hour ago

The Assembly member for Tetegu in the Weija-Gbawe municipality in Accra is urging the National Management Disaster Organization (NADMO) to ensure equitable distribution of relief items to affected persons in the area.

In his comments on the distribution of relief items, the assembly member, Bright Adabrah, said claims of favouritism needed to be avoided.

“Let’s look at about 1,000 people being affected and only 100 or 200 being served. It will look like [we’re] being selective, which will bring a whole lot of issues.”

“So I will be glad if NADMO looks at the data collected very well and make sure they get the right people to give them the items,” he said.

Residents of the municipality have over the past few days suffered from intense flooding after the spillage of the Weija Dam.

Homes have been submerged, businesses closed down, and activities at educational and health facilities disrupted.

NADMO has since the incident commenced processes to share some relief items to the residents.

Source: citifmonline