3 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has commiserated with the bereaved families of the nine children who drowned around Faana in the Weija-Gbawe municipality in Accra.

The nine children drowned on Wednesday, May 10, after a boat they were in capsized.

8 of the bodies were retrieved on Wednesday while the body of the 9th child was retrieved on Thursday, May 11, after a thorough search.

The GES in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo said, “The Ghana Education Service has received with shock another devastating news concerning twelve pupils who got drowned on their way home and nine unfortunately met their untimely death”.

“With a heavy heart, Management expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assures them that our hearts and prayers are with them in these trying moments”.

In a similar development, GES disclosed that a 29-year-old teacher at Chinekope M/A Primary School, in the Krachi West Municipality, Mr. Sampson Adu, also got drowned when the boat he was travelling on capsized.

However, Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) in a statement lashed out at the Ghana Education Service (GES) arguing that if the GES had acted on some recommendations it made earlier in the year, the situation might have been different.

Source: citifmonline