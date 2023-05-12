4 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive for Weija-Gbawe, Patrick Kumor says his office is working with the Ga South Municipal Assembly to employ the services of an operator to assist persons who travel by canoe at Faana in Weija-Gbawe.

The measure follows the death of nine students who drowned after a boat capsized on Wednesday, May 10.

Speaking to Citi News, the MCE for Weija-Gbawe, Patrick Kumor said this would be an interim measure as the two institutions deliberate a long-term solution.

“That area falls under Ga South, we will have to go and ascertain whether those living there should be allowed to live there or we need to move them from that area. The area is a wetland which is not a habitable area for people to live there, but people have built there. The population is around 300 to 500 inhabitants living in detached and mud houses”.

“It’s not an area that has really been demarcated for habitation, investigations will be done and we see the way forward. In the interim, we will have to get an operator that will be there to assist them cross to their destinations, whiles we look for long-term solutions,” he said.

He added that the Greater Accra Regional Minister, officials from the National Disaster Management Organization and others would visit the affected families today.

“A team from the NADMO head office, the Regional Minister Henry Quartey, a team from the two assemblies and opinion leaders will be visiting the family. Then a committee will be put in place to ascertain the lasting solution provided for that area. Whatever will be agreed on will be inured to the benefit of the residents,” Patrick Kumor Municipal Chief Executive for Weija Gbawe noted.

8 of the bodies were retrieved on Wednesday while the body of the 9th child was retrieved on Thursday, May 11, after a thorough search.

Source: citifmonline