14 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has categorically denied reports suggesting he would step down from his parliamentary seat if former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is chosen as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

In a firm statement addressing the rumor, Mr. Shaib—who also serves as Deputy Minority Whip—referred to a story published on opr.news bearing the headline: “I dare my NPP; I will sell my seat if Bawumia is mistakenly elected as flagbearer.”

He dismissed the article as entirely false and malicious, describing it as a calculated attempt to mislead the public, damage his reputation, and sow seeds of division within the party.

He called on party members and the general public to ignore the report, urging increased vigilance against misinformation, particularly from unverified online sources.

Mr. Shaib reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the NPP, emphasizing the importance of unity and internal harmony as critical pillars for the party’s continued growth and success in future elections.

STATEMENT BELOW: