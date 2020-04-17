1 hour ago

Mr Patrick K. B. Kumor, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Weija-Gbawe said, residents in the Municipality are cooperative and complying with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic protocols.

He said though there were some recalcitrant ones, who violated some of the directives, majority of them adhered to the safety protocols.

Mr Kumor said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday.

He said the cooperation of the residents was due to an earlier sensitization programmes by the Municipal Assembly on COVID-19 even before the announcement of the lockdown by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The MCE noted that the sensitisation exercise which was carried on by the assembly was one of the comprehensive exercises carried out to educate the citizenry on the prevention of the spread of the virus and to ensure that the precautionary measures were adhered to.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development supported the assembly with some Veronica buckets, Hand sanitizers, Tissue roll and Liquid soap to complement their effort in the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Kumor said these items received from the ministry were distributed among some health Centers, markets, lorry stations, Chiefs palace and other Public places.

He said the assembly received 2,000 packs of meals daily through the government intervention of helping the vulnerable during this hard time, adding that the food was being shared by officials of the National Disaster Management Organization and some religious bodies in the municipality.

"We are also helped by an NGO with another 1,000 packs of food to support the government's effort".

The MCE mentioned that the National Food Buffer Stock through the government would also supply the assembly with raw food items to be distributed among the vulnerable households.

He said per the announcement of the absorption of water and electricity by the President, the assembly put in place a taskforce to ensure that residents did not misuse the opportunity.

My Kumor also mentioned the arrest of some recalcitrant people by the joint police and military patrols, who were in cells, with their statements taken for due process.

He called on the residents to stay at home, ensure precautionary measures of frequent hand washing and sanitizing and observation of social distancing protocols.

Source: peacefmonline