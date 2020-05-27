3 hours ago

Coach John Oppong Welbeck has been named as the manager for Dreams FC's youth side Still Believe FC.

The Ajax Capetown trained coach has large experience in youth development and is widely known for his love for nurturing and enhancing the talent of young footballers.

With his rich experience acquired both locally and internationally, the club believes his appointment is the right choice that will help Still Believe FC maintained its niche of being the hub of football talent in Ghana.

Speaking to Dreams Media on his philosophy and style, the coach said, “I have love for player development and also believe that every player can be developed uniquely. I love beautiful possessive football and that’s what is going to be the identity of Still Believe”.

Still Believe FC is Dreams FC’s youth academy, it academy includes more than 100 young players. It has been a significant factor in Dreams FC’s success and has produced some world-class players in Ghana.