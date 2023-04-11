5 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mark Oliver Kevor says the party will use all means necessary to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

He was responding to the incendiary comments made by Bryan Acheampong, MP of Abetifi Constituency, over the weekend in Kwahu.

Mark Oliver Kevor spoke to party supporters during a tour by NDC flagbearer hopeful, John Dramani Mahama to the Eastern Region.

“The NPP is self-aware the time has come for John Mahama to be President, so it has resorted to intimidation. The NPP is threatening not to hand over power to the NDC in 2024. As regional chairman, I believe I have the support of other executives at the various levels, and so I say, we will also devise any means to snatch power from the governing NPP to John Mahama. We are ready as a party to match the NPP boot for boot.”

John Dramani Mahama, said the party is unfazed by Bryan Acheampong’s claims that the NPP will never hand over power to the NDC.

Mr. Mahama addressing the gathering on Tuesday said regardless of the stance taken by the NPP, the NDC will not underplay the role of God in the 2024 elections.

According to him, God had already decided the outcome of the 2024 elections, and nobody can change it regardless of what they do.

“Don’t pay attention to some of the things being said by some people, because it is God’s plan. I go to Church and I have faith that when I kneel and pray, God speaks to me sometimes. God told me that it is our time, and He has already given us the power”.

“When God speaks, no one can change it so let’s continue to pray and believe as Ghanaians that whatever God has put in place will come to pass.”

The former president is in the Eastern Region for a three-day campaign tour. As part of the tour, he met delegates and branch executives of Okere and Akuapem North and South constituencies at Akropong,

The former President also called on party supporters to keep a decent campaign and rather unite behind whoever emerges victorious as the focus is to win the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress have declared their support for the former President ahead of the party’s parliamentary and presidential primaries.

Mark Oliver Kevor who pledged a full endorsement for the former president said Mr. Mahama has already been tried and tested.

Source: citifmonline