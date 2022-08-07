1 hour ago

The President, Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has assured the bereaved family of the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, that come 10th September, 2022, he, together with all the GJA executives, will attend the burial and funeral of the latter’s late father—Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong.

He made this known on Thursday, 18th August, 2022, when he received a delegation from the bereaved family led by Obomeng Aduana Abusuapanyin, Barima Osei Berko, at GJA office in Accra.

According to Mr. Dwumfour, "it is rather unfortunate that we received the demise of our beloved Father."

“We are part of the Jospong family, therefore, we shall be there to support and help organise a befitting burial for our late father,” he said

Obomeng Aduana Abusuapanyin, Barima Osei Berko, congratulated the President and the entire GJA executives for their victorious election.

He said the family met after the one week observation to agree on the date for the burial and funeral of Opanyin Agyepong.

“And so we are here to formally inform you of the funeral arrangements, and to also officially invite your outfit to the funeral ceremony,” the leader of the delegation said.

The funeral date for Opanyin Agyepong, he said, will come off on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.

“In the afternoon on the same day, the family will accompany the mortal remains of Opanyin Agyepong to Kwahu Obo for entombment,” stating that the funeral will then continue at the forecourt of the State House from 2:00 p.m., - 6:00 p.m.,” he said

He continued that on Sunday, September 11, 2022, a Service of Thanksgiving will be held in memory of Opanyin Agyepong at the Teshie Nungua Estate branch of the Church of Pentecost, adding that “this was where the late Opanyin Agyepong attended church while he was alive.”

“That same Sunday, after church, we will continue with the funeral at his residence at Teshie Nungua Estates,” Abusuapanyin Osei Berko informed GJA Executive.