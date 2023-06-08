11 hours ago

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, says the government will complete ongoing road works in the Kumawu constituency to disprove the claims of “doubting Thomases” who claim contractors had abandoned the project after the by-election.

The Minister has therefore urged inhabitants of the area to disregard comments that the project has been abandoned.

Mr Amoako-Attah said this when he inspected the ongoing works in the constituency with some officials and engineers from the Ministry.

The Minister also stressed that the government is committed to giving a facelift to roads in the Assin North Constituency, despite public comments that the roads are being constructed because of the upcoming by-election.

“Any road work going on anywhere will continue for Ghanaians to see, because they will be amazed. So those engaging in political propaganda, even though a lot of work has been done, have not seen anything yet. More are coming, and by 27th in the Assin North elections, by the grace of God, we are going to win it like we won the Kumawu seat,” he added.

Mr Amoako-Attah asked those making allegations to get their facts straight before they come out to say anything.

“Those saying we are now working on the roads should know and learn when those contracts were awarded. Some of the projects have even been completed. From next week we are going to start commissioning roads in Assin North, and if it takes one week to complete, they will let us know.”

“There are as many as 12 road projects currently going on, and contractors are on site, and a number of them have been completed,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline