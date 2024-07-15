3 hours ago

Organised Labour has remained defiant despite pleas to call off its intended strike, which starts today, Monday, July 15, to protest the sale of a 60 per cent stake in four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel which is owned by Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong.

Organised Labour announced its dissatisfaction with the transaction and declared that it would strike indefinitely on Monday, July 15 if the process was not halted.

SSNIT subsequently terminated the transaction after enormous pressure from other worker unions on Friday, July 12.

Speaking to Bernard Avle of the Citi Breakfast on Citi FM, on Monday, the Deputy Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour, Kenneth Koomson highlighted the contributions of the Ghanaian worker toward Ghana’s independence and added that the strike will not be called off until the SSNIT board is dissolved.

“Ghana’s independence wouldn’t have been possible without the involvement of workers and politicians should know that. The unity displayed on July 12 is just the tip of the iceberg, and going forward, Organised Labour is going to ensure that the ordinary Ghanaian is well taken care of.

“SSNIT’s function is to ensure social security for the population and so the leadership [of Organised Labour] recognised that the way by which the hotels were being sold was flawed and if you look at the content of the letter, we said we were not going to call off the strike until SSNIT board is dissolved.

Kenneth Koomson further disclosed that an emergency meeting would be held today and an announcement made afterwards.

“We thought that it was important to assemble today to review the letter that has been written by SSNIT and then take a decision and so today will be a day to communicate to the public where we stand today and an announcement will be made afterwards.”