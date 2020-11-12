36 minutes ago

Deputy captain and Black Stars goalie Richard Ofori says the team will miss Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of the this afternoon's World Cup qualifier against Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Arsenal midfielder was part of the initial 23 man squad list that was announced by Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor but had to drop out after sustaining a thigh injury while playing for Arsenal against Aston Villa in an English Premier League game.

The Black Stars will play host to Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium this afternoon before traveling to Omdurman in five days time for the reverse fixture.

"He is one of the best players in the team and one of the best players in the world. Definitely we will miss him. But we wish him speedy recovery so he can join the team in upcoming games", Ofori said during a press conference.

"…the most important thing is anyone who wears the Ghana jersey is capable of delivering for the country. So we need t just pray for anyone that they’ll give the opportunity to and make sure we make the country proud," he concluded.

Ghana leads Group C with six points after beating Soa Tome and South Africa and will take a giant step towards qualification with a win against Sudan this afternoon.