1 hour ago

The Minority leader of Ghana's PArliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu has indicated his side's readiness for the vetting of President Akufo Addo's ministerial nominees which is to commence today.

Mr Iddrisu speaking in an earlier interview on the exercise said his side will do what Ghanaians expected of them, hence will do the work "without fear or favour".

Today's exercise will see the Minister-designate for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, and the Minister-designate for National Security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament (ACP).

The decision to vet these two nominees ahead of the other 33 nominated for various positions is to ensure that the government becomes functional to carry out the business of state.

“Priority will be given to some nominees, particularly for Health, because of the COVID-19 situation in the country, followed by those of National Security and Finance,” Mr Iddrisu, had earlier explained.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sitting of the ACP will be under strict COVID-19 safety and preventive protocols.

This year’s vetting is billed to be different from previous vetting processes, as the 26-member ACP, chaired by the First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, will critically scrutinise and probe deeper into the backgrounds of the nominees.

Mr Iddrisu gave an idea of what to expect when he told the Daily Graphic that: “This year’s vetting and scrutiny will not be all about curriculum vitae or CVs.”