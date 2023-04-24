6 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it remains confident of wining the Kumawu seat in the upcoming by-election.

According to the NDC, it is unperturbed by what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does as it has conducted its primary and has now chosen its candidate.

The NDC says it already has a candidate, and thus it has intensified its campaign in the area.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ashanti regional chairman of the NDC, Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, said he will do whatever it takes to win the by-election adding that they have a better track record as compared to the NPP in the area.

He also accused the government of feverishly constructing roads within Kumawu due to the by-election.

The NDC Ashanti regional chairman also dismissed assertions that the NDC is sponsoring an independent candidate.

“We have our own parliamentary candidate who is going unopposed for this seat. This by-election, I’m going in as if I’m going for election 2024, that is going to be my benchmark. We are very determined that we are going to pull surprises by taking the seat. NPP is afraid of us, they are accusing us of sponsoring an independent candidate.

“Whatever I have to do to win that Kumawu seat I’m going to do it. We have dispatched men on the grounds, the NDC is united now to face NPP in the 2024 general elections and this by-election. They [NPP] have done nothing in Kumawu, because of the by-election, they are constructing roads, which is shameful of them. We are going to the by-election boot for boot, we are going to take the Kumawu seat. Major projects were done by NDC,” he said.

In a related development, Ernest Yaw Anim, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate-elect for the Kumawu constituency has promised to mend the cracks in the party to win the seat during the May 23 by-election.

Mr. Anim emerged winner of the NPP’s internal poll held in the constituency on Sunday.

He beat off competition from his closest contender, Ama Serwaa, and three others to emerge victorious.

In his acceptance speech after the election, Mr. Anim pledged to do everything possible to ensure the NPP retains the Kumawu Parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.

Source: citifmonline