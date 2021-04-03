1 hour ago

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to strictly enforce road safety regulations during the Easter festivities.

Reports by the MTTD indicate that there’s been an 11 percent increase in road accidents between January and February 2021 compared to the same period for 2020 with fears that this may worsen during the Easter festivities.

Speaking to Citi News, the Director in charge of education, research, and training at the MTTD, Supt. Alexander Obeng said his outfit will not relent on its efforts to arrest road offenders.

According to him, some 423 persons have so far been arrested for various road traffic regulation offences since the begining of the year.

“Between January and February, we arrested 455 persons. So far 423 persons before the court and charged for disobeying road traffic regulations and the court has so far convicted 362 and two of them are in jail and the rest GHS205000 imposed on them as a fine. So we hope with the mixture and these proactive strategies it will go a very long way to instil if not compliance, a high sense of detection and high sense of apprehension among motorist.”

Earlier, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on the citizenry especially drivers to help reduce road crashes during the Easter celebrations.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the statistics available from the MTTD indicate that more people continue to die on our roads which he wants to be averted.

He thus called on drivers to reduce their speed limits to help the police service ensure Ghanaians are safe during the festive period.

“Year in year out, accidents have tragically been part of the Easter celebrations. This year, we must do everything possible to reduce its occurrence to the barest minimum. The Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service has reiterated its determination to enforce the road traffic laws and regulations. It is my hope this Easter will be celebrated without any road accidents. Let us help them in this endeavour by minimizing our speed.”

Source: citifmonline