50 minutes ago

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has warned the government that it will fiercely and vigorously resist any attempt to touch any fund under the Debt Exchange programme that would be detrimental to its members, both in active service and retirement.

In a press release signed by General Secretary for GNAT, Thomas Tanko Musah on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the teacher group said “it would therefore be suicidal for any government to touch our funds and unruffle our teachers financially, both in active service and retirement.

“We hereby inform our members (teachers) that the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has not been invited to any discussion on Domestic Debt Exchange and our stance remains unwavered.

“We wish to assure them further, that their contributions and savings remain intact, and that we shall fiercely and vigorously resist any attempt to touch the said contributions and savings by the government under any Debt Exchange, Debt Structural Adjustment or whatever measure which would short-change our members, both in active service and retirement.”

Source: citifmonline