3 hours ago

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery says the Police administration will find and prosecute all individuals involved in the killing of a police officer at Ablekuma in Accra.

The killing of Constable Calistus Amoah in a bullion van robbery led to public outrage, with calls for financial institutions to use bulletproof vans.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Ambrose Dery said the police would bring the perpetrators to justice.

“You will recall that bullion van robberies were rampant, and the police made the move and identified the group responsible for the robberies and dealt with the group and we had some respite from it. We are investigating this one too, and I am assuring you that, we will get all of the people involved in the robbery because now the public has greater confidence in the police, and they are collaborating by giving us information to get to the bottom of these things.”

Two persons involved in the killing of a police officer were on July 3 remanded into police custody and charged with counts of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The two, Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul according to police sources were part of the group of armed robbers who attacked the bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk Star Oil Filling Station, killing the police officer in the process.

CCTV footage of the incident revealed one of the robbers moving close to the passenger side of the bullion van and shooting at the police officer.

The police are still on a search for the rest of the suspects.

Source: citifmonline