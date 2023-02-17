2 hours ago

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Masaud Didi Dramani has revealed that players who featured for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are still in the running for the upcoming qualifiers.

Veteran English-born Irishman, Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new coach of the Black Stars of Ghana by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The former Newcastle United gaffer will be assisted by Masaud Didi Dramani and George Boateng who he worked with as a technical advisor for the Black Stars.

He takes over from stop-gap coach Otto Addo who was handed the Ghana job in March 2022 and helped the country reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup before leaving his role in December after the Mundial.

Chris Hughton from March 2022 was the technical advisor of the Black Stars during the two-legged World Cup play-off game against Nigeria and at the World Cup.

“The [World Cup] squad is still alive. You have to look at how the leagues are going now as well as those [players] who are on the pitch. Talking about those to maintain, if the person is injured he is out [for the qualifiers]," he told Joy Prime in an interview.

“The core of the team is still the base,” he added.

The Irishman's first assignment will be to name a team that will face Angola next month in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.