6 hours ago

The running mate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has assured that former President John Mahama-led administration in 2025 would help streamline the fishery sector to benefit all.

She noted that artisanal fisherfolks are currently faced with serious challenges due to bad policies introduced by the governing New Patriotic Party administration -led by Akufo-Addo and flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the sector over the past years.

Addressing supporters of NDC at Moree in the Abura, Asebu Kwamankese Constituency in the Central Region on Thursday, August 1, 2024, as part of her four-day camping tour, Prof Opoku-Agyemang mentioned the high cost of outboard motors and premix fuel as some of the challenges crippling the work of the artisanal fisherfolks.

"Meanwhile when the NDC was in power, fishermen were able to afford the outboard motors and premix fuel because they were subsidized and these were all due to good policies the government put in place," she said.

She for instance wondered why a Ghana card should be a requirement for fishermen to have access to what they need in their work, asking if the fish in the sea knew anything about the Ghana card.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said, the NDC has the track record of making the fishery sector lucrative and would decentralize and subsidize the supply of the premix fuel as well as the outboard motors.

She therefore urged them to vote massively for John Dramani Mahama in the December 7 general elections to enable him to create opportunities for all.

As the 4-day regional tour comes to an end, the Deputy campaign spokesperson for the running mate, Eric Adjei analyzed what transpired during the campaign in the region stressing that euphoria was welcoming.