Captain of the Super Green Eagles, Ahmed Musah says that his side will make history when they take on Ghana in the first leg clash of the 2022 World Cup play off later this evening.

He says that there is a lot of talk that Ghana has never lost in Kumasi and that they are poised to break that record on Friday night.

The two fierce rivals will meet first on Friday 25th March, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium before the second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on 29th March, 2022.

The Baba Yara Stadium has served Ghana so well in the three World Cup Ghana has qualified in in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

It is the venue where Egypt suffered a hefty 6-1 defeat prior to Ghana qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but Ahmed Musah thinks that his side will make history.

“We have been hearing a lot of things. How they have not lost in that stadium (Babayara).

“If you remember the 2021 AFCON qualifiers when we played in Benin Republic, they told us they have not lost there. We went there and won.

“I believe we will go there and make history by winning in Kumasi,” Musa said during Wednesday’s press conference in Abuja.

Nigeria have never beaten Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in any competitive game.

Nigeria and Ghana have a lengthy football rivalry, with the first meeting between the two teams taking place 72 years ago.

Ghana have played Nigeria 49 times and won 21 of them. The Super Eagles have won 10 times while 18 of the clashes have ended in a stalemate.