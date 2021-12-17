2 hours ago

The Black Princesses of Ghana are set to take on the Young Copper Queens of Zambia in the second leg of the FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifiers on Saturday December 18, 2021.

Head Coach Ben Fokuo has been speaking to ghanafa.org ahead of this crucial encounter at the Cape Coast stadium.

“I trust in my team and I know they are ready to make it to the next stage of the competition. We need a win and the team has prepared towards that. “Coach Fokuo told ghanafa.org

“We have worked on taking our chances because we didn’t do that in the first leg and so this is a crucial match and to get a win, we need to take our chances” he added

For Skipper Evelyn Badu, the team has prepared well for the return fixture.

“Everyone in camp is putting in hard work to make sure we make it to the next round. We want to win and so we need the support of Ghanaians. They should come and support us in their numbers” said Badu.

The game will take place at 15:00GMT at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday. The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is slated for Costa Rica in 2022.