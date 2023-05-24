1 hour ago

The Pensioner Bondholders Forum has hinted at another intended picketing from May 29 at the Finance Ministry to demand the payment of matured coupons.

According to the group, the Finance Ministry is yet to pay matured coupons on May 15th and subsequent maturities.

Members of the Forum suspended its picketing on May 12 after it had a meeting with the Finance Ministry to have all outstanding coupons paid.

However, after weeks of waiting to engage with the Finance Ministry to draw a payment roadmap, the Pensioner Bondholders say nothing has been heard.

Speaking to Citi News, Convener of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi said members of the group will be back at the Finance Ministry beginning 29

th

May.

“For the principal, the government wanted us to meet again on it and decide on how the government was going to pay so based on that, we decided to suspend the picketing and give the government the time to do the payment and the government started paying the coupons, but it paid up to May 8 and left the May 15 payment behind even though the agreement was that the government will pay us up to the May 15.

“We wrote to government on the delayed payment, and we proposed that we should reach a decision by Friday, but we didn’t hear anything from the government. If government doesn’t pay the coupons on time this time around, when we resume the picketing, we are not going to listen to anything, we are not going to listen to any promises, we are not going to listen to any assurances.”

